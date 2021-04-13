‘We’re all in this together’: New Raleigh mural encourages people to spread kindness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– There’s a new mural in Raleigh calling on people to spread kindness!

You can find the “Kindness is Cool” painting near Midtown Park in North Hills on the side of Happy & Hale.

Artist Jon Leonardo teamed up with Verizon for the A Call for Kindness campaign, which is focused on making the world a better place through spreading kindness.

“‘A Call for Kindness’ means that we’re all in this together, and we all deserve respect”, according to Verizon.

Raleigh was one of 10 locations selected for mural painting.

Leonardo said he hopes that his art will inspire people to smile more during these challenging days in the pandemic.