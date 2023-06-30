RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Animal Center is reaching capacity ahead of Independence Day – one of their busiest days for taking in strays.

“Unfortunately this is the fourth time that we have reached capacity this calendar year,” said Meagan Thomas, community outreach director with the Wake County Animal Center. “That is unprecedented for us. We cannot get our heads above water. The intake is not stopping. We’re just begging for help.”

Right now, the center has more than 80 dogs on the adoption floor.

Starting Saturday, they are waiving adoption fees for 45 of them that have been there for more than three weeks.

The special lasts through July 10.

“Being in a kennel for 20 to 23 hours a day is not a home environment,” said Thomas. “It’s loud, it’s scary, strangers are staring at you, and we just want to get these guys out.”

Aside from surrenders and strays, the center legally has to take in dogs from protective custody cases, cruelty and neglect investigations and animal control.

Add in affordability and housing issues, and the shelter is overwhelmed.

“People are vilifying us because we’re full, but there’s just a bigger community problem that needs to be solved,” Thomas explained. “Unfortunately, if we don’t make room for the animals that are coming in that we legally have to hold, we could be looking at some really tough decisions no one here wants to make. We want to avoid… we want to avoid euthanasia.”

Click here to take a look at the animal center’s online adoption gallery to look for your new best friend.

Each long-timer will have an orange “FEATURED” button under their photos.

Other ways to help

If you’re not able to adopt a pet right now, there are other ways to help.

Thomas said people can make a difference through the following: