We’re No. 3: Raleigh’s red-hot real estate showing no signs of slowing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One group says Raleigh’s red-hot real estate market is showing no signs of slowing down.

Zillow expects Raleigh home values will rise 23.7 percent through November 2022 and predicts it will have the nation’s No. 3 housing market in 2022 out of the 50 largest metropolitan areas across the country.

The online real estate marketplace says the typical home in the city is valued at $391,444.

Two Florida cities — Tampa and Jacksonville — top the rankings, which are dominated by southern cities.

Charlotte was fifth, followed by Nashville and Atlanta. Orlando, Florida, was at No. 9.

Zillow’s economists say the housing market “will back off just a bit” from 2021 but sellers will continue to have the advantage.