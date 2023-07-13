RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “Oh … oh my god.”

The chaos and confusion surrounding the fatal boat crash on Falls Lake on Sunday can be heard in the voice of a 911 caller as she describes what had just happened. In the background, frantic voices can be heard.

“Yes, there’s a boat but the person who … the two people who were on the boat crashed … one person is still in the water, one person is in the boat. We’re trying to find the other person,” the caller, who was on one of the two boats, told the 911 dispatcher.

21-year-old Raiquan Massenburg, of Raleigh, vanished in the lake after the collision that happened around 1:45 p.m. during a severe thunderstorm in Wake County. His body was recovered Monday night.

There were multiple people on the boat the Massenburg was on in addition to the 911 caller. The caller told the dispatcher that the other boat had two people aboard it.

Officials told CBS 17 on Sunday that one person fell off one boat that Massenburg was aboard and was taken to a hospital in Durham with serious injuries. One person on the other boat was checked by paramedics on the scene.