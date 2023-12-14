WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – After calling Zebulon home for several decades, the Carolina Mudcats appear poised to move to downtown Wilson.

On Thursday night, the city council voted unanimously on several items that set the groundwork for the Baseball Redevelopment Project.

The Mudcats, the Class A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have played at Five County Stadium in Zebulon since 1991, but have been exploring a move a bit further east to Wilson.

“This is a city that really resonated with us, the personalities, people involved,” said Tyler Barnes, Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Brewers in Communications and Affiliate Operations.

Thursday’s vote sets in motion plans to redevelop an area of downtown Wilson near Whirligig Park, including the construction of the new Mudcats stadium.

“Today was a big step, still a few more hurdles to cross and approvals to gain, but we’re very, very optimistic,” Barnes said.

Barnes says the organization has felt drawn to the city, “In Milwaukee, the Brewers are very much integrated into the fabric of the city. We see a lot of those opportunities here. We will have our players living here during the season.”

On top of the construction of the baseball stadium, the plans for downtown include the construction of a hotel, housing units and additional recreational space.

City leaders voiced their enthusiasm for what the investment in the downtown will bring to the community, hopes amplified by Brewers officials.

“We’re going to be very invested in the community and charitable causes. This is a special place, we like it and we really look forward to being part of the great change that we think is coming,” said Barnes.

Part of the vote includes the city council applying for just over $69 million worth of Special Obligation Bonds, a large component of the funding for the project. In total, it’s expected to cost just north of $76 million.

City officials and economic experts spoke at length at Thursday’s council meeting about the funding and economic impact of the project.

A bulk of the cost of the project is expected to be covered by the development, including rent, property taxes and other factors.

Thursday’s city council vote also includes a 25-year agreement between the city and the Mudcats to lease the stadium, an agreement to play through the period of the city’s bond payments.

If all goes to plan, construction is set to begin in April, with hopes to have first pitch in 2026.