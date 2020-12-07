West Point cadet from Raleigh awarded prestigious scholarship

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh native and current cadet at the U. S. Military Academy West Point has been awarded a prestigious scholarship to help him continue his studies following graduation and commissioning.

Cadet Langdon Ogburn, who is slated to graduate in May, is one of 50 Marshall Foundation scholars.

The Marshall Scholar program is funded by the British government to give postgraduate opportunity to Americans to study in the United Kingdom.

“Cadet Ogburn’s intellectual pursuits and his leadership have inspired our West Point community to deeply consider the military’s role in mass atrocity prevention. His continued study will undoubtedly serve to strengthen the efforts of our military, nation, and world for achieving security, stability, and peace,” said Brig. Gen. Cindy Jebb, Dean of the Academic Board. “His achievements and this prestigious recognition attest to the strength of his work ethic, intellect, and empathy, and we are very excited for his future contributions as a leader of character.”

Ogburn was born and raised in Raleigh.

He is a philosophy major with a minor in Africa regional studies at West Point.

The scholarship will allow Ogburn to attend King’s College in London to earn a Master of Arts in Conflict, Development, and Security.

He will then go to Durham University where he will student Conflict Prevention and Peacebuilding.

“The goal of the program is to strengthen the relationship between the two countries for the good of mankind,” West Point said in a release.