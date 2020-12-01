Westbound lanes of I-40 at U.S. 70 closed due to crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of I-40 West are closed at Exit 306 (US-70), due to a crash.
The area is located south of downtown Raleigh.
Motorists must take Exit 306 (US-70 West). Follow US-70 West to re-access I-40.
The road is expected to reopen by 2:00 p.m.
There is no word on details surrounding the crash.
