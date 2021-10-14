What are the most common crimes in Raleigh?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department reported a 33 percent increase in murders in the last three months compared to the same time frame last year.

While those numbers are up, murders still make up a small percentage of crimes.

At a quarterly press conference this week, new Police Chief Estella Patterson said she wants to be proactive about addressing rising crime.

The police department provided CBS 17 with crime statistics for the year so far.

Items stolen from cars were the most common crime with 848 motor vehicle thefts reported so far this year.

City statistics also showed each quarter this year was averaging 283 motor vehicle thefts, with this quarter surpassing that at 307. It’s a reminder for people to lock their car doors and to take any valuables with them.

Aggravated assaults without firearms were also high up on the list with 782 reports so far this year.

Patterson said the department would start increasing patrols around high crime areas, but said it’s a challenge as the department is down 100 officers.

“Everybody is experiencing shortages – to include the police department,” Patterson said. “That’s why we look for force multipliers… I talked about cameras, that is a way to help us, to have extra eyes out.”