RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Whether you frequently visit downtown Raleigh or occasionally pass through, you may notice some new devices near crosswalks.

The City of Raleigh is working to install rapid flashing beacons in the downtown area to protect pedestrians.

As drivers approach crosswalks, the devices will alert them to the marked crosswalk and increase awareness.

They are placed on both sides of the crosswalk and they accompany existing pedestrian warning signs.

(City of Raleigh)

According to the Federal Highway Administration, the devices consist of two, rectangular- shaped yellow indications, each with a light-emitting diode (LED)-array-based light source. The devices flash with an alternating high frequency when activated to enhance conspicuity of pedestrians at the crossing to drivers.

The beacons are currently installed on Wilmington Street at the Moore Square Station entrance crosswalk.

The city says more of them will be installed in downtown Raleigh in the near future.