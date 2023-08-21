A newly-remodeled urban center with housing, shops and restaurants could be coming to south Cary.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A newly-remodeled urban center with housing, shops and restaurants could be coming to south Cary.

Real estate firm, Hines, which made Fenton a reality, is now looking to re-imagine the Waverly Place shopping center.

A rezoning application by Hines envisions taller buildings up the seven stories lining the street, up to 750 multi-family units and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

Simone Pinzauti’s restaurant, Enrigo Italian Bistro, has been in Waverly Place for more than a decade. He has enjoyed his restaurant being a fixture in the area.

“People know us here,” Pinzauti said. “We have concerts on Wednesdays in the summer and it’s absolutely wonderful.”

If the rezoning is approved, Pinzauti said he will have to wait and see if the changes yield bigger business.

“It sounds like there is going to be a lot of people moving in, which is good for business of course but at the same time you have to prepare,” Pinzauti said.

For Cary local John Paz, affordability is the top question he says comes to mind when looking at the proposed plans.

“To make things better for everybody, lower rent for the business owners and it will bring more people here,” Paz said.

Hines rezoning request details that residential buildings would go in current parking lots, however, structured parking would be included with the new, taller buildings.

“New housing and all, parking and traffic in general. What are they going to do about it?” Yara Paz said.

People can voice their thoughts on this plan during a virtual neighborhood meeting on Sept. 6.