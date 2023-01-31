RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While part of New York state, especially the Buffalo area, has had literally feet of snow this winter, that state’s largest city has picked up nothing more than a trace.

For perspective, more than 14 inches of snow should have already been recorded in New York City by the end of January, and with no measurable snow, this is now the longest the city has ever had to wait. The previous latest first snow in New York City was Jan. 29, 1973, or 50 years ago.

So what does that have to do with central North Carolina?

Similarly, we are also in a snow drought.

It has been more than one year — 374 days to be exact — since the state has picked up measurable snowfall, with only a few flurries in the area a couple of weeks ago.

On average, through the end of January, the Triangle should have had 3.5 inches of snow.

Not everyone is in a snow drought though.

Across the country, there are many places that have snow on the ground currently.

While there is no snow on the ground in any parts of North Carolina, some of our communities have had snow, just not the normal amount.

Mount Mitchell has had nearly 15 inches this winter, but it has all since melted away, and it’s nearly two feet below average right now.

Asheville is like the Triangle, picking up nothing more than a trace, well below the average of 6.3 inches it normally has.

It has been a mild and less snowy winter here in North Carolina, and with our temperature trend for the month ahead leaning warmer than average, more snow may be hard to come by, at least for now.