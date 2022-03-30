RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For one year after Peter Andrews had a stroke, he couldn’t read, write or say a word. Now, he’s grateful he can speak.

“I was lucky,” Andrews said. “So, I could talk, but I can’t read or write at all,” he said.

Experts say Aphasia has different causes and affects people differently.

“Aphasia is a disorder of language that occurs most often in patients that have strokes or brain injuries,” WakeMed speech-language pathologist Daniel Fenton said. “There are also versions of it that can occur from neurodegenerative diseases like dementia.”

Aphasia can impact, in varying levels of severity, language comprehension, speaking reading or writing.

“It depends on the area of the brain that’s affected,” Fenton said.

Andrews often struggles to find words. But others can’t speak at all, or can’t understand when others speak.

“We have other friends who carry around a paper and pen, or one of us talking to them will carry around a dry erase board so we can write down words because reading may be easier than listening,” Justine Knight said, the executive director of Triangle Aphasia Project, who also happens to be Andrews’ daughter.

(PC: Maggie Newland via the Andrews family).

Triangle Aphasia Project helps people all over the state, including Andrews, who worked as a pilot before his stroke.

“Aphasia does not affect intelligence,” Knight emphasized. “He could still tell you how to fly a plane perfectly, but he can’t write it down or speak it perfectly.”

Fenton piggy-backed off Knight and said it’s like when you have a thought, know what you’re trying to say, but can’t find the words.

“It’s kind of like when you have a word that’s on the tip of your tongue and you just can’t get it out…all the time,” Fenton said.

According to Fenton, Aphasia that results from a stroke or brain injury can improve, but when it results from a neurodegenerative disease, it can progress.

“In both cases, speech therapy helps,” Fenton said. “In the progressive form, it tends to slow it down and with something like a stroke or brain injury, it often will help them regain a good bit of function.”

While dealing with aphasia can be incredibly frustrating for many, Andrews said he’s learned to live with it, leaning on a community of others dealing with similar issues. He regularly calls other friends with aphasia even though some can’t talk to him.

“I don’t get upset,” he said.

