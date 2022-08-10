RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.

George Dove of Cary had tried his luck on a Quick Pick ticket in the Carolina Cash 5 game on Thursday, adding even more of a reason to celebrate the day when his ticket was drawn as the jackpot of the day.

Dove claimed his winnings at the NC Education Lottery headquarters, which totaled $235,455 after taxes were withheld.

Cash 5 tickets are sold around the state for $1 and there is a new drawing every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $146,000.