RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Get ready to see school buses back on the roads in Wake County. More than 30,000 year-round students start school Thursday.

The start to the school year looks a lot different than it did last year, but there are still some COVID-19 reporting policies parents need to know.

Christina Jones is ready for the first day of school.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” she told CBS 17. “I just spent the whole day today getting ready for the kids.”

Jones is a long-term substitute at Brier Creek Elementary School and will be teaching first graders in the classroom this year after teaching Virtual Academy last year. With all students returning to the buildings this year, Jones said she’ll work hard to help children coming from Virtual Academy adjust to in-person learning.

“I also want to make sure my Virtual Academy kids coming in, who have not had that experience for the last two years, that they know that we are so excited to have them, and we are going to make this so much fun,” Jones said.

Parents are still expected to report COVID-19 cases to their child’s school, and children who test positive must quarantine for at least five days and wear a mask on days 6-10.

The only exception is for students who have no symptoms and test positive on an at-home test.

They can shorten their quarantine by showing a negative PCR test taken 24-48 hours after the home test.

For more information on when students can return to school after a positive COVID-19 test or if they’re experiencing symptoms, click here.

This year, the district will update its COVID-19 dashboard on Mondays. You can find the dashboard here.

Masks are optional, and Jones said it’s important that children feel comfortable in class whether or not they wear one.

“I’m making it a safe space for everyone,” she said.

Christina Jones is running for city council, but she spoke to CBS 17 in her capacity as a substitute teacher.