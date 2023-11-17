RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Christmas Parade is an expectant event for residents across the state each year.

After the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks last year and discussion of new regulations and safety protocols, the parade will be returning to the downtown area on Saturday.

The Raleigh Christmas Parade will kick off around 9:30 a.m. downtown and begin at the intersection of Hillsborough and St. Mary’s streets. It will be about 1.4 miles long and many attendees will be able to watch the parade street side or from several parking decks across the downtown area.

Road closures will be through Hillsborough Street from West Morgan Street to St. Mary’s Street, and St. Mary Street from College Place to W. Morgan Street between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Hillsborough Street to St. Mary’s Street and all cross streets one block in each direction and Hargett Street to Lenoir Street and all cross streets one block between will be closed from 7 a.m. until no later than 2 p.m.

Parking will be available at several parking decks and lots around the area. These include: