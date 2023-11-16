RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What will it take to make a core part of Downtown Raleigh better for people and businesses.

The City of Raleigh and Downtown Raleigh Alliance are working on a retail strategy for Fayetteville St. and ways to make the street itself more inviting. It’s part of a larger economic development plan to boost the Downtown economy post covid.

Beauty Solutions Pro is one of the newest businesses along Fayetteville St. Anique Evans moved her business from North Raleigh to Fayetteville St. because she likes the culture and location of Downtown.

She’s happy with her new location but said more retail would help improve the area for businesses like hers.

“Right now, you have like a lot of local coffee shops and restaurants, so I feel like if we just have like more retail, retail areas for people to shop, that’ll like, you know, bring more people,” Evans said.

Wednesday night, Downtown Raleigh Alliance held a virtual presentation on the Fayetteville St. retail strategy.

Consultants on the presentation shared a potential vision for Fayetteville St., focusing more on retail and restaurants at the north end and entertainment at the south end.

They said Fayetteville St. needs more regular entertainment and activities at City Plaza, not just the annual big events.

Abriyona Scott is a front of the house manager at The Big Easy. She said events are great for business. The top thing she thinks could boost business is more monitoring of the area.

“They’re just checking in, making sure everyone’s safe, as far as anyone that’s kind of like standing around, you know, just kind of just limit it a little bit,” Scott said. “As far as the customers can be more welcomed to come in versus kind of hesitant because they see a lot of activity going around in the area and things like that.”

Private security patrols, hired by Downtown Raleigh Alliance, started patrolling the area in recent weeks.

Other things the consultants are evaluating is more public art, lighting, and better outdoor furniture for the corridor.

The final plan for the economic development strategy should come out around June.