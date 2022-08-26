CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is celebrating one of its signature events this weekend.

The 46th annual Laze Daze Arts and Crafts Festival kicks off Saturday.

Crews spent the day Friday pitching tents, unloading trucks, and setting up tables for about 300 vendors. Organizers are expecting somewhere between 50,000 to 60,000 vendors and visitors to attend.

This year’s celebration of art, music, and food is the town’s first full-scale festival in three years. In 2021, the event was limited, and in 2020, it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Organizers said there’s a new addition to the festival this year — a community paint project.

They said attendees will paint a big paint-by-numbers mural that they’ll display at future festivals.

“Anybody here at the festival can be an artist,” said Adam Bell, the Festivals and Events Supervisor for the Town of Cary. “All you have to do is grab a paintbrush, grab your color, and go ahead and paint a couple of squares on our giant mural”

He said the town has been planning the festival for a year—and they can’t wait to see it come to life.

“To be able to see the fruits of our labor come to fruition after this time, it’s extremely exciting,” Bell said. “I love being in the thick of the festival, I love being able to walk around and see guests and patrons smiling.”

The festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Cary.

It kicks off with an opening ceremony Saturday at 8:45 a.m.

Organizers said anyone who attends the festival should stay hydrated and be prepared for congested parking.

They said parking is limited and available in public spaces and lots throughout downtown Cary, including the Downtown Library Parking Deck and parking lot behind the Cary Arts Center.

Limited handicap parking will also be available in the Fire Department administration parking lot, accessible via S. Academy St. or Chatham St., according to a release.

Officials said the best way to get to Lazy Daze is the Town’s free shuttles from Chiesi USA Regency at 175 Regency Woods #600, or Green Hope High School at 2500 Carpenter Upchurch Road. They said buses and shuttles will depart around-the-clock starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The last buses and shuttles leave the festival at 5:30 p.m. each day.



The following streets around Town Hall Campus will be closed or altered from 12:30 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, according to the town:

Wilkinson Avenue

Academy Street from Chapel Hill Road to Ambassador Loop

Ambassador Loop

East Adams Street

The one way on East Durham Road

The turning lane on east bound Chapel Hill Road/Academy Street will turn into the east bound lane

Organizers said pets are not allowed at Lazy Daze, along with bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades.

For more information about the festival, click here.