RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is learning what’s next for the 20-year-old man accused of striking and killing a young girl in the Raleigh Christmas parade in November.

Landen Glass was scheduled for an administrative hearing in Wake County court Monday morning. His attorney appeared, but Glass did not have to attend.

His next court date is set for May 15. CBS 17 asked his attorney for an interview after today’s hearing but he declined, saying he had to get to other hearings.

Glass last appeared in court a couple of weeks ago where he was issued a bond. A judge put him under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Lawmakers filed a parade safety bill last week named after the 11-year-old victim, Hailey Brooks, called the “Shine Like Hailey Parade Safety Act.”

After a previous court hearing, Hailey’s parents spoke to CBS 17 about the need for improved safety standards at parades.

“We will work and exhaust all means to make sure that meaningful safety requirements are put in place, many requirements that so many thought were already there,” said Trey Brooks, Hailey’s father.

The bill would apply to municipalities with at least 35,000 people. It would require police or fire departments to inspect every vehicle in a parade in the week leading up to the event and verify those vehicles are registered and insured. Drivers would have to be at least 25 years old.

Investigators said after the crash that the truck involved had improper brakes.

Sen. Mary Wills Bode, a Democrat who represents Granville and Wake counties, said she’s met with Hailey’s family along with other lawmakers who represent Granville County over the last several weeks to try to find a way to improve safety standards statewide.

“We want to make sure that every town, every municipality understands the gap that may exist and raise that baseline for best practices in North Carolina for parade safety,” said Bode. “This is a floor, not a ceiling. Many other municipalities across North Carolina are taking additional steps.”

Bode said she’s discussed the legislation with Republicans in the House and Senate as well.

“Many of us feel very optimistic that we can move the ball forward on this,” she said.

She said she’s hopeful the bill will pass before the July 4th holiday when many communities will host parades.