RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hold your noses, it’s about to bloom.

N.C. State announced Friday that the rare titan arum, also known as, the corpse flower is expected to bloom next week at the university.

The flower is one of the biggest, stinkiest flowers in the plant kingdom, the university said. Its common name says it all.

The public is invited to visit the foul-smelling flower at the JC Raulston Arboretum.

In 2017, Plant Conservatory Curator Diane Mays was given a dormant corm of the flower from Ohio State University’s Biological Science Department, according to the university.

Mays has proudly named this corpse flower “Wolfgang,” keeping with the N.C. State Wolfpack theme, and Wolfgang is now ready for its grand debut.

N.C. State’s team expects a bloom Monday or Tuesday but no one can say precisely when it will bloom.

“To come up with that prediction, Mays has been monitoring the plant’s growth daily and comparing it to the growth rate of other greenhouse-grown titan arums,” the university said.

The flower is located outside the Ruby C. McSwain Education Center next to the Cascade Fountain. The arboretum will offer extended hours during the bloom from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Wolfgang has a complex life cycle. It takes at least seven years for the corpse flower to bloom for the first time. After blooming, the plant will go dormant and move through leaf cycles until it restores its energy supply to rebloom — its main goal for existing. A typical bloom ranges from 4 to 8 feet tall. As it blooms, the corpse flower heats up to help spread its smell so that it attracts bugs to aid pollination,” the university stated in a news release.

The Department of Horticultural Science has a webcam so individuals unable to see the plant in person can view the plant’s progress throughout the week.