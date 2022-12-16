RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Running into fires and responding to car accidents at a moment’s notice — that pressure can take a toll on first responders.

“Not only are they dealing with the same kind of problems that you and I face every single day with our families, friends, and loved ones, but they also have to really be on their game,” said Dr. Crohan, a psychologist.

According to a 2021 CDC blog, firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

“My last job, we had five suicides in five years,” said Chief Herbert Griffin with the Raleigh Fire Department.

He is taking steps to change that.

“We always focus on health and safety, meaning physical health,” the chief said. “Nobody ever looks at the emotional health of firefighters.”

Just one month ago, he hired Dr. Donnal Crohan as a full-time psychologist for the department.

The chief said they were the first fire department in the state to do so.

Crohan’s first call was the Raleigh Christmas Parade — when an 11-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle at the event.

“What I need to do is be a coach that helps them move from being the star athlete they are, to an even better star athlete,” said Crohan. “So the way I look at it is, I’m helping a bunch of Michael Jordans air-walk better than they were the day before. Because we need them to be able to do that.”

Crohan hopes this service will become the standard across North Carolina and the country.

“They walk into the fire and they do it willingly in order to protect us,” said Crohan. “I think that we would do well by thanking them, as opposed to judging them.”