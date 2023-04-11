RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction for a very bumpy stretch on Interstate 440 is underway.

NCDOT crews are resurfacing the road between the Wade Avenue and Wake Forest Road exits. The NCDOT says the road is deteriorating with potholes and uneven pavement. Last week, crews began working on the road.

They are repaving the median shoulder from the Lake Boone Trail and Wake Forest Road exits.

NCDOT said they were originally planning to start the project a few years ago. But since the road is quickly declining, the began construction.

Over the next few months, crews will be milling the existing pavement and applying new asphalt.

“We’ll start on eastbound first which is where were working. It’ll take two months or so to mill and fill…so that means taking up what’s there and putting down a new driving surface,” said Marty Homan, with the NCDOT. “That’ll come together over the next two months on eastbound and then when we get to Wake Forest Road we’ll turn around and head the other direction westbound and that’ll take another two months.”

Construction on I-440 will happen overnight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. NCDOT says drivers can expect the road to be repaved by the end of the summer.