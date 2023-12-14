RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a year after a mass shooting took place in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood and along a greenway, the case is still inching its way through the court system.

On Thursday, attorneys in the case against the teenage suspect Austin Thompson gathered for a standard review hearing.

The case against Thompson—who is charged with the murders of five people and the attempted murders of two others on Oct. 13, 2022—has been in juvenile court for the past year. Thompson was 15 years old at the time of the mass shooting.

CBS 17 sat down with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman on Thursday to talk about how the case got to where it is today – and what’s ahead.

“We’re in a little bit of an unusual situation in this case that, because it was in juvenile court for a year. A lot of the information, investigative information, has already been collected and completed,” Freeman said.

DA Freeman said the standard review hearing served as a check-in on the status of the case, and presented an opportunity to look at potential trial dates.

“Our hope always is to try to bring these cases to closure for victims families within a couple of years,” Freeman said. However, it “doesn’t always happen that way,” she added.

The case started in juvenile court but was moved to Superior Court earlier this year – meaning Thompson got a new lawyer – who now needs to catch up on the evidence and facts that have been established.

“They are entitled to time to go through that,” Freeman noted.

People living in the Hedingham and surrounding neighborhoods are concerned that there was no alert system activated during Thursday’s mass shooting. A memorial was set up there soon after, and continued growing (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17).

One of the surviving victims of the shooting, Lynn Gardner, has told 17 that her focus is on healing – and moving forward.

Gardner said, “I don’t know what the future holds, I don’t know what’s in store for me, but I’m going to do the best I can with what I have.”

As far as an estimated trial date, Freeman told CBS 17 she anticipates the case going to trial sometime around a year from Thursday’s hearing.