When work means getting back on the road, ice and snow in Triangle create challenges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While hundreds of state and local transportation crews are working to clear roads across North Carolina, officials are urging people to stay off roadways this weekend unless necessary.

However, for some people, like Skylink Shuttle general manager Mosaad Mohamed, traveling is his work.

Riding from RDU International airport to anywhere in the Triangle, he’s seen the storm’s impact on area roads first hand.

“We have no problem to drive on the highways,” Mohamed said. “But sometimes on some local roads in the small towns, especially when we have up and down hills, we have difficulty.”

He said the storm has also taken a hit on airport transportation reservations.

“We also have too many cancellations because too many flights have been canceled at the airport,” Mohamed said.

He said his team has been preparing their cars for the winter weather and emphasizes safety should be top of mind when shuttling guests.

“Do not speed and always stay in the right lane, make sure your tires are in good condition, make sure that seatbelts are worn by customers,” Mohamed said.