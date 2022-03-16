RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Drones are becoming more and more popular. As the weather warms up, there’s a good chance of seeing people out flying them. It’s also nesting season for wildlife, including bald eagles, and there are some rules to keep in mind when heading to a Raleigh park with a drone.

For Phyllis Gordon, seeing an eagle is always a thrill. Recently, she saw something else in the sky over Shelley Lake Park.

“We looked up and there was a drone right over the nest,” she recalled. “We all started pointing and the drone just turned around and zipped back.”

Evan Arnold is a research associate at North Carolina State University, whose work focuses on drones. He said it’s important that people know where drones are allowed.

“Raleigh parks have some designated zones where you are allowed to fly,” he said.

According to the City of Raleigh, drones weighing 400 grams (about 14 ounces) or more must use designated areas of specific Raleigh parks. They include Baileywick Park, Eastgate Park, Spring Forest Park, Marsh Creek Park, Dorothea Dix Park, and Southgate Park.

Drones that weigh less than 400 grams can take off and land from most city parks, as long pilots follow laws and regulations that are specified on the city’s website.

Arnold explained some of the rules limiting where drones can fly.

“Not over people. Not over roads. You have to stay within visual line of sight, which means you have to see the drone,” he said.

Some city parks don’t allow drones at all. Lakes, nature preserves, wetland centers, and cemeteries do not allow any drones. That includes Shelley Lake, where a pair of eagles nests every year. According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, disturbing nesting eagles is against the law and can result in hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines or even prison time.

“We don’t know if it would spook them into abandoning the nest but it’s certainly a possibility,” Gordon said.

That’s a risk eagle watchers hope to avoid.

“Be kind and respect nature,” Gordon said. “It it will give you many, many gifts.”

The city has an outline of where drones are and are not allowed in its parks.