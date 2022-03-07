RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve driven around Raleigh in recent days, you’ve probably seen gas prices right at $4 a gallon. But where are the lowest prices?

A CBS 17 crew found multiple gas stations on Capital Boulevard where gas was $3.89 a gallon. GasBuddy shows that being one of the lower prices in Raleigh.

Stephanie Holleman saw that price at a BP station and stopped to fill up. But by the time she pulled in and parked her car, gas went up by six cents.

“She was like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry. The price just went up.’ I was like, ‘Oh my God,” Holleman said.

AAA shows the average gas price here in Raleigh at $3.93/gallon compared to $2.58/gallon a year ago.