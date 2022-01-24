Where to get free N95 masks in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Since the start of the pandemic, N95 face coverings have been known to better protect against COVID-19 infection. Concerns over the transmissibility of the omicron variant have prompted health experts to encourage the wearing of N95 and KN95 masks.

Wake County Health and Human Services is offering N95 masks to the public for free at five locations. Residents will need to ask about the masks at the information desk of the building they are visiting.

Anyone with an appointment for a COVID-19 test or vaccine, could pick up a mask at those county sites as well.

The county said the masks have five layers of protective material providing more protection than cloth or surgical masks. They can be worn for five days in a row. The N95 masks should be thrown away as soon as they get dirty, wet or were directly exposed to COVID-19.

Masks can be picked up Monday through Friday at the following location while supplies last:

Wake County Western Health & Human Services Center

111 James Jackson Ave., Cary, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Health and Human Services building on Swinburne/Kidd Road has been removed from the list of distribution sites.