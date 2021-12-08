Where to get your COVID booster shot in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – COVID-19 boosters are now available and recommended for all adults. With the introduction of the Omicron variant, the CDC is urging Americans to get their booster shot. You may have to wait a few days for an appointment but there is no shortage of supply.

Below are some places you can get your shot in Wake County. For a full listing, click here or here.

Wake County Public Health Department

The department has five vaccination locations throughout the open six days a week, including weekends and evenings. make an appointment by calling the NC COVID-19 hotline at 888-675-4567. Or make an appointment online by clicking here.

Harris Teeter Pharmacy

Harris Teeter offers free vaccines at select in-store pharmacies. Click here to start scheduling an appointment.

CVS Pharmacy

CVS will ask you a series of screener questions before signing up but vaccines and boosters are offered at most CVS Pharmacies across the state. Click here to schedule.

Costco

Costco does not require you to be a member to get a shot in their pharmacies. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Duke Raleigh Hospital

You do not have to be a current Duke Health patient to be vaccinated at Duke Raleigh Hospital. Click here to schedule an appointment. If you don’t have insurance, call 919-385-0429 to schedule your vaccine appointment or try a walk-in clinic.

Garner 5th Avenue Pharmacy

This pharmacy offers vaccinations Tuesday through Saturday. Make an appointment by using the state’s Take My Shot vaccine portal here.

Glenwood South Pharmacy

Walk-ins are accpeted for booster shots at this Raleigh pharmacy. The pharmacy says there is usually no wait from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. but otherwise there is a short wait. If you prefer an appointment, call (919) 856-9502.

NeighborHealth Lake Boone Trail

Call 984-222-8000 to set up your booster shot appointment at this Raleigh location.

Publix

Publix pharmacies across the state offer booster shots by appointment. Click here to sign up.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club offers free boosters to members and nonmembers. Immunocompromised people looking for their additional dose are welcome on a walk-in basis only. Click here to find an appointment

Walgreens Pharmacy

Appoints are required at Walgreens Pharmacies. Schedule an appointment by phone at 1-800-WALGREENS or click here.

Walmart

If you are making an appointment online, you’ll need to create an account. Click here to get started.

White Oak Pharmacy

Walk-ins are welcome Monday through Saturday at this Garner pharamacy. Call (919) 268-8931 for more information or use the state’s Take My Shot vaccine portal.