RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Communities across Raleigh are kicking off the holiday season this weekend. At least three have tree lighting ceremonies and holiday celebrations planned in the coming days.

Downtown Raleigh

Downtown Raleigh’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Friday night in front of the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. The lighting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and all attendees are encouraged to arrive by 6:15 p.m. to see the tree light up.

Aside from the tree lighting, there will also be live music and dancing for entertainment. Kids can line up to take photos with Santa for free.

Raleigh Night Market will host local vendors. Food trucks like goldenKdog, Fancy Faye’s and Tombachi will also be present. Little City Brewing, Melanted Wine, and Wye Hill will be selling beer and wine.

North Hills

Another Raleigh tree lighting is scheduled for Saturday. North Hills’ Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Commons (this is where the movie theater is located). Santa Claus is scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m. to light a 41-foot Christmas Tree.

The event will feature a live music with The Jason Adamo Band, kids crafts, activities like face painting or writing letters to Santa, food trucks, and a vendor village.

North Raleigh

In north Raleigh, the Lighting of the Trees at Lafayette Village is scheduled for Saturday. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can enjoy music, dancers and browse The Village shops. Horse and carriage rides are also back this year.

The tree lighting ceremony will cap off the night at 6 p.m.

Other tree lighting celebrations in the Triangle

Pittsboro: Sunday, Nov. 20, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. in downtown Pittsboro

Apex: Friday, Dec. 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Depot Plaza

Wake Forest: Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 301 S. Brooks Street

Knightdale: Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park

Cary: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall campus