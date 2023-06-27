RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Fourth of July celebrations start Saturday and will run through July 5. Below is a short round up of where you can watch fireworks in the Raleigh-area this week.

Fuquay-Varina Independence Day Celebration, July 1

Fuquay-Varina’s Independence Day Celebration will feature food vendors, live music from local band Spare Change and a fireworks display at South Park. The park’s splash pad will also be open for kids during the event. The celebration starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Wendell Fireworks Show, July 2

The Wendell Fireworks Show will be held at Wendell Community Park. The park will close for the day, opening at 6 p.m. to allow for parking on site. The Fireworks Show starts at 9 p.m. The event will include Americana music, food trucks.

Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs but coolers and pets should be left at home.

Wilson Fairgrounds fireworks, July 2

The Wilson County Fairgrounds will host fireworks on Sunday. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the show to start at about 9 p.m. Food vendors will be here as well.

Morrisville Family Fun Festival, July 3

Morrisville’s free Family Fun Festival display will be held on Town Hall Drive between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. featuring live entertainment, food trucks, family friendly games, giveaways, craft vendors and information tents with updates on Town projects and initiatives.

Wake Forest Fireworks Spectacular, July 3

Wake Forest’s celebration will be held at Heritage High School. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the Band of Oz taking the stage at 6:15 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

A children’s parade is scheduled for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Wake Forest.

Apex Firework Frenzy, July 4

Apex’s Firework Frenzy runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with fireworks going off around 9:30 p.m. at Hunter Street Park. Food trucks and activities will line Hunter Street from Salem Street to Mason Street / Laura Duncan Road. Spectators can set up chairs along Ambergate Station, the Hunter Street Park soccer field, and along Hunter Street between Salem Street and Mason Street.

Cary Independence Day Celebration, July 4

Cary’s Independence Day at Koka Booth Amphitheatre will feature from music from the North Carolina Symphony and Cary Town Band, activities for kids and a firework display over Symphony Lake.

General Admission lawn is free and does not require a ticket. A limited number of Reserved Table Seats are available for purchase.

Raleigh Fireworks, July 4

Raleigh’s Fourth of July Fireworks at Dix Park starts a 5 p.m. with food trucks, entertainment and activities that include art, skee ball and a foam party pit. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. Free shuttles will take people from downtown Raleigh, NC State’s Centennial Campus to Dix Park.

Mudcats for America Independence Day Fireworks Show, July 4

The Carolina Mudcats’ July 4 game at 7 p.m. against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Zebulon’s Five County Stadium will end in a firework show. Tickets start at $11.

Can’t make the game? The Mudcats have fireworks after every Friday home game.

Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration, July 5

The Holly Springs’ celebration at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park will take place the day after Independence Day. It will feature live music, food trucks, games and spectacular fireworks. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Leashed dogs are welcome.