RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The excitement is growing as 100 of the world’s best competitors get ready to give it their all in this weekend’s esports tournament at the Raleigh Convention Center.

The tournament is part of Epic Games’ Fortnite Champion Series Invitational — the first major in-person Fortnite event since 2019.

Competitors not only fighting for the win, but also have a shot at the $1,000,000 prize pool.

“We have thousands of fans of gaming and esports in town from all over the world,” said Ed Tomasi, co-chair for the Greater Raleigh Esports Local Organizing Committee (GRELOC).

During the summer, many fans had their eyes on the Apex Legends Global Series event at the PNC Arena. Tomasi said the Fortnite event is expected to be even bigger. Not only will there be 100 competitors, but Tomasi said the production of the event will be larger and require more floor space.

“It’s the hometown game title, it’s one of the largest game titles in the world, there’s a larger fan base, there’s a larger everything,” Tomasi said.

According to a press release, the Fortnite Invitational is the latest in a series of video game tournaments held in the city in recent years. The last in-person Fortnite event was the 2019 Fortnite World Cup Finals which drew 19,000 fans across three days at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

“We`re thrilled that they`ve looked at their hometown to host their event,” said Tomasi. “It`s not just a matter of us being convenient, it`s a matter of that the greater Raleigh market is really one of the best markets in the world to host video gaming and esports events.”

GRELOC is part of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau which has strategically worked to increase esports events in Raleigh and the Wake County area.

Tomasi said not only is the Town of Cary working to build a $193 million sports complex that would include a 4,000-seat arena, but Tomasi said a recent incentive program also funded an esports facility and mobile truck on N.C. State’s campus.

“Diversity in the venues that we have to offer to these production groups is key and we’re super excited about it,” Tomasi said. “In the sense of being a global leading destination, we are definitely on that list.”

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Invitational 2022 kicks off at 2 p.m.on Saturday and the finale will be a 2 p.m. on Sunday.