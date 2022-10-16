RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Among the homecoming festivities over the weekend at St. Augustine’s University was a man probably few would recognize.

“I always thought I could do basketball. So, I’ve been doing basketball for 75 years,” said Oliver B. Johnson.

Johnson doesn’t just do basketball, FIBA basketball called him the godfather of African basketball.

He was in Raleigh this weekend to celebrate St. Augustine’s homecoming.

His story has been well-documented over the years.

In the late 1960s, the Washington, D.C. native ended a mission with the American Peace Corps and ventured into West Africa.

“I’m in Nigeria for the first time. Twenty-one-day visitor’s visa and right away I knew 21 days wouldn’t be enough for me,” he stated.

The rest was basketball history.

“Nigeria was the host of the second All-African Games in Lagos in 1973. So, they needed a coach. So, because I got involved with Lagos as their voluntary coach, they asked me to become the national coach,” explained Johnson.

“Coach OBJ,” as he is referred to, has worked for decades, using basketball to encourage young Africans to explore opportunities.

He helped NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon hone his skills. Johnson also mentored Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and team president, Masai Ujiri.

Ujiri helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA championship.

“When I took up the job in 1971 as national coach [I wanted] to put together a team that could compete in the NBA and that was my mindset as a young coach taking on this type of assignment. But the all-mighty said ‘I don’t want you to do that. I want you to train these youth throughout the country’,” Johnson said.

Johnson launched the program, Basketball for Peace, in 2003.

He said that today, Nigeria, after Canada and France, is the third largest contributor of youth to the NBA.