While Wake County plans to drop indoor mask mandate, PNC Arena reviewing policy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wearing masks indoors will soon be optional in Wake County starting Feb. 25.

But one of the area’s largest event venues has yet to announce any plans for its current mask mandate.

Officials with PNC Arena released a statement Friday about the mask mandate.

“The organization is currently reviewing today’s announcement regarding the mask mandate. Plans will be shared with employees and guests next week.”

At Friday’s Hurricane’s game, fans were split on the idea of removing masks indoors.

“They were really strict about it, it has gradually relaxed and I think it’s time for it to relax as well,” Carl Hobson said. “I think we need to get past the fear.”

“I’m a little bit nervous about this because I’ve been very cautious all along, my husband and I,” Michele Geraghty said. “But if you’re going to have a mask mandate it should be enforced.”

Friday, Wake County officials still recommend masks for large, indoor gatherings but said that they wanted to give a week between their announcement and when the mask mandate actually drops to allow individual businesses and organizations to make their own decisions.