RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community is working to shelter those experiencing homelessness during Hurricane Ian.

It comes as Wake County’s community-led Homeless Emergency Response Committee has declared “White Flag” status after rain from Hurricane Ian moved into central North Carolina.

“White Flag” status triggers partners to come together to provide additional emergency shelters for men, women and children.

“No one should have to ride out a storm sleeping outside in the rain and possibly dangerous winds,” said Lorena McDowell, Director of Affordable Housing & Community Revitalization. “The community partners worked hard to fulfill their mission, organizing volunteers and food. They reached out to us to fill some gaps and we were happy to partner with them again.”

The Wake County Government is pitching in to cover staffing costs at the emergency shelters and delivering nearly 150 kits with bedding, blankets and cots.

If you need shelter, officials say the following sites are available:

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church

1801 Hillsborough St. Raleigh, N.C. 27605

Open from 4 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday for overnight stays

Available to single men and women

St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church providing staffing/volunteers

Salvation Army

1863 Capital Blvd., Raleigh, N.C. 27604

Open from 5 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Saturday for overnight stays

Available to families

St. John’s Metropolitan Community Church

4 N Blount St., Raleigh, N.C. 27601

Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Church in the Woods/First Presbyterian Church

112 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh, N.C. 27601

Open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oak City Cares is also providing its regular medical services throughout the storm, according to a release.

The services connect homeless with medical, mental health, substance abuse, housing resources and weekend meals for people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Oak City Cares is located on 1430 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, N.C. 27603. It’s open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.