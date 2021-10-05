Who could be affected by Wake County’s schools redistricting

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County Public Schools will remap school attendance lines and shuffle around hundreds of students to fill three new schools that open next year.

Apex Friendship Elementary in Apex, Barton Pond Elementary in North Raleigh, and Herbert Atkins Road Middle School in Fuquay-Varuna will open for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Wake County Public School Board reviewed the first draft of the 113-page enrollment proposal during a work session Tuesday.

Under the proposal, some students from Olive Chapel and Scott’s Ridge elementary schools will have to attend Apex Friendship Elementary to address overcrowding and growth in the area.

Some students from Baileywick, Hilburn Drive Academy, Jeffrey’s Grove, Lead Mine, Leesville Road, Lynn Road, Sycamore Creek, Underwood and York elementary schools will be shuffled to fill Barton Pond Elementary.

Herbert Atkins Road Middle School will take kids from Fuquay-Varina and Holly Ridge middle schools.

The proposal allows students to request a transfer to stay at their current school. If it’s approved, WCPSS won’t provide bus transportation.

The WCPSS school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed enrollment plan on Nov. 30 and take a final vote Dec. 7.