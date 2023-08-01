WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A family pet went missing Thursday. He was later found in a Wake County neighborhood, not far from home, so covered in burns, he had to be put down.

Family photo of Choppa

The dog, four-year-old Choppa, was found with part of a tether around his neck.

What investigators are now trying to figure out is if he escaped on his own, or if someone took him.

Choppa as a puppy

The pitbull was loved.

“He would raise his paws up and give you a handshake,” said Sarah Horton.

Horton’s granddaughter, Shantika, got Choppa when he was just a puppy.

“This dog is part of the family,” she said.

Choppa was staying at a friend’s house, less than a four-minute walk away from Horton’s home in Wake County, when he went missing Thursday morning.

Hours later, the sheriff’s office said they got 911 calls about an injured dog in the same neighborhood.

60% of Choppa’s body was covered in burns.

“Who would do something like that? Who would be, you know, this cruel to do this to an animal?” asked Horton.

Dr. Jennifer Federico, the Director of Wake County Animal Services, saw Choppa brought into their facility.

“His collar reeked of chemicals,” she told CBS 17. “The injuries were extensive. The side of his face, his ears, all four legs were involved, his abdomen, his paw pads.”

After consulting with other veterinarians, officials decided to put Choppa down, because he was suffering.

They believe the injuries were intentional.

“There was a lot of soot coming off, like really dirty gauze pads coming off when they were trying to clean all his wounds,” said Federico. “This dog didn’t come out of a house fire. He didn’t come out of a burning vehicle.”

Photo from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

Photo from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

Photo from Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Services.

Now, they’re working with the sheriff’s office to figure out what happened to the pitbull.

“I’ve seen a lot of animal cruelty, not like this,” said Federico.

Choppa’s family wants justice.

“I can’t understand how a person would just do this to an animal. They are they are part of our families,” said Horton. “You get so attached to them. For someone to be that cruel, they need to be locked up.”

Wake County leaders said it’s very important to find whoever is responsible.

“There is a known link between animal abuse, child abuse, and domestic violence. So, if this was intentional, it could escalate into further crimes or already be someone who has committed crimes,” said Federico.