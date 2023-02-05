RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A whole apartment building was displaced after a midnight fire in Raleigh, according to the Raleigh Fire Department.

At about 12 a.m. Sunday, fire crews said they were called to an apartment building on the 4700 block of Walden Pond Drive, an area part of the Walden Woods Condominiums.

At one point while they were fighting the fire, all firefighters had to evacuate the building because it was too unsafe for people to be inside, according to fire officials.

They said crews had to use their fire trucks to put out the fire before they were able to go back inside.

Fire officials said everyone in the building was displaced from the fire.

They said the Red Cross was not needed because friends and family are helping those who were displaced.

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.