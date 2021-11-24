Who’s that on the phone? It might be Saint Nick! Wake Forest offering ‘Calls from Santa’

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re still hesitant to bring your kids to see Santa in person, or you just feel like getting a call from Father Christmas himself, you’re in luck.

The Town of Wake Forest’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is making the wishes of many children across the world come true. The town is offering “Calls from Santa” to kids ages 3-9 on Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning Saturday, registration forms will be available here and at the Joyner Park Community Center, located at 701 Harris Road, and Wake Forest Town Hall at 301 S. Brooks St.

Completed forms must be submitted online or received at the Joyner Park Community Center or Town Hall by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The town said that telephone registrations will not be accepted.

The call from Santa is free but the number must be local.

For more information, you can call (919) 435-9560 or email recreation program superintendent Monica Lileton.

Click here to view a full list of the town’s holiday events and activities.