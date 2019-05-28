Why does Glenwood Avenue lack sidewalks near site of fatal pedestrian collision? Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of the deadly pedestrian crash on Glenwood Avenue on Saturday night. Photo by CBS 17 [ + - ] Video

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - CBS 17 is getting answers about why there are no sidewalks or crosswalks in an area of Glenwood Avenue where a pedestrian was struck and killed over the weekend.

Over the years, Glenwood Avenue has undergone a number of changes.

"I remember when Crabtree Valley was a cow pasture," said Bobby Dillard. "When we moved out here it was only a one lane road. One went to Durham, and one went to Raleigh."

These days Dillard has a different view from his front porch.

"On a daily basis it's bumper to bumper," said Dillard. "With the traffic and the congestion, it's dangerous."

Dillard's worst fear came true Sunday morning when a driver struck 38-year-old Brandi Mantooth as she tried to cross Glenwood Avenue near the entrance to William B. Umstead State Park.

"I think perhaps if there had been a crosswalk and better lighting in the area she'd still be with us today," said Dillard.

Dillard said he has seen other deaths in the area.

It's always hard."

While there are sidewalks in the area, they end across the street from what is now Mantooth's makeshift memorial, and they're so overgrown you may not even be able to tell it's there.

CBS 17 went to the City of Raleigh looking for answers about why the sidewalk is in this condition.

"It's NCDOT policy to not add crosswalks at locations where there are not sidewalks," said Raleigh Transportation Planner Eric Lamb.

Lamb said there is a $109-million project in the works that would add crosswalks, stoplights, and one more lane in each direction but there's a catch.

"That project was delayed 5 years until 2028," said Lamb.

The City of Raleigh plans to add a crosswalk at the nearby intersection of Ebenezer Church Rd. and Glenwood Ave. in 2020.

