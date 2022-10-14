RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school was locked down after a gun reportedly was fired in a restroom.

A mass shooting in Raleigh left five people dead, including a teenager.

Two separate incidents this week connected by a single common thread: Both, according to the authorities investigating each, involved teens and guns.

“This would have been different if, if this young man, for whatever reason, did not have access to these weapons,” said Jeffrey Swanson, a professor at Duke University and an expert on gun violence and juvenile crime.

His most recent study found that children who had criminal records as juveniles face a higher risk of gun violence when they grow up.

“Early access to guns, particularly when it’s connected to other kinds of risk factors. is a risk factor for crime later on,” he said.

He says the risk is higher for those who are young, male, and grew up in environments where violence was a more common way to settle disagreements.

Another major factor: Being exposed to trauma or victimization as a young child.

Speaking generally — and pointedly not in specific terms about the unknown circumstances faced by the boy suspected in the Raleigh mass shooting — Swanson said children who are neglected or abused at the age when they are establishing their personalities face “an increased risk of violent behavior as this kind of traumatic echo of what happened to them as a young person as they grow up, and they adapt to that in very poor ways.”

“To address that, you really need to think about how we have healthier communities, and parenting and families, and the social and economic disadvantages that people face in communities that are sometimes just full of hopelessness and despair,” he added. “Those are all part of the problem. And then you overlay that with access to weapons designed to kill a bunch of people. It’s a pretty toxic mix that we have.”

So what can we do about it?

Swanson hopes the Safer Communities Act, passed earlier this year, can play a role. The bipartisan bill focuses on both gun safety and mental health.

“Can we agree that someone like this young person, or others, that when they’re at manifestly high risk of doing something with a firearm to end their own life or end someone else’s life, they shouldn’t have legal access to a firearm? At least, not then. Can we agree on that?” he added. “And if we do, maybe that’s the one square inch of common real estate where we can move forward. And I think the bipartisan Safer Communities Act is proof of that at a time like this.”

Over the span of about 36 hours in the Triangle:

— A single round was fired inside a bathroom at Cary High School on Wednesday, Cary police said, damaging a toilet and prompting authorities to search for a student believed to have a firearm.

— A 15-year-old boy is in police custody, suspected of fatally shooting five people in Raleigh on Thursday night, police said. One of the dead, James Thompson, was a 16-year-old junior at Knightdale High School, the school principal said.

The Gun Violence Archive, which tracks firearm deaths, says a total of 1,058 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been killed by guns so far in 2022.

That number includes 49 in North Carolina — two of which were killed this week. In addition to Thompson, a child in Erwin died Tuesday.

That goes hand in hand with a report earlier this year from the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force, which finds more of our kids dying due to guns.

A report in May that covered the year 2020 found that for children younger than 18, the leading cause of death was homicide — with most of those deaths involving firearms. A total of 105 children died that year from guns.

The rate of gun deaths that year was more than 2½ times what it was a decade earlier.