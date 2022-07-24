CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Cary say a downtown street will be closed Sunday for several hours.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., town officials plan to close a section of S. Academy St. between Dry Ave. and Waldo St for the Downtown Chowdown Food Truck Rally.

It’s a food-filled event with craft beer and wine vendors where attendees can relax on the lawn to music, according to the Town of Cary’s website.

Officials say Waldo St. will remain open to drivers throughout the closure, but they ask drivers to be cautious because of increased pedestrian traffic in the area.

They expect foot traffic to be heaviest starting at noon and lasting through the event, which is scheduled to run from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Town officials say the road will be reopened no later than 7 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the Downtown Chowdown Food Truck Rally, a list of vendors, parking directions and the town’s weather policy.