SWIFT CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — Some insurance premiums could go down in southwest Wake County, according to county officials.

Saturday morning, the county shared that the Swift Creek Fire Department in the southwest part of Wake County has improved its fire rating from Class 4 to Class 2. The initial announcement came from State Fire Marshal and Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey.

County officials said this means anyone who lives in the district could see savings in their insurance premiums.

According to the county, the ratings are based on routine inspections that look at how well a fire department can protect their local community, homes and businesses.

Officials said inspectors look at the following criteria:

Proper staffing levels

Sufficient equipment

Proper maintenance of equipment

Communications capabilities

Availability of a water source

In districts of 100,000 people or fewer, North Carolina state law requires officials from the Office of the State Fire Marshal to inspect departments.

The state’s ratings scale ranges from one to 10, with one being the highest possible rating. A facility with a rating of 10 would not be recognized as a certified fire department by the state.

“While none of these ratings necessarily indicate poor service, a lower/more favorable rating does suggest that a department is better equipped overall to respond to fires, and therefore can result in lower insurance rates in that district,” Wake County shared in a release.

“This is a great accomplishment by the Swift Creek Fire Department,” said Shinica Thomas, chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “We’re proud to see how our local fire departments are constantly working to improve, making our residents safer than ever before. We thank our firefighters for their dedication and hard work.”

“This improved rating is a testament to the hard work of many at the Swift Creek Fire Department,” said Wake County Fire Services Director Darrell Alford. “Wake County is very fortunate to have a great response system in place for our residents.”

The Swift Creek Fire Department is located off Tryon Road.

According to Wake County, the fire department’s volunteer and part-time staff provides public safety services to the community around the clock.

It is the ninth Wake County department serving an unincorporated area to receive a Class 2 grade.