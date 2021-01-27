Wife charged with stabbing husband during domestic dispute in Knightdale home, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A “domestic argument” between a husband and wife ended with the husband in surgery for a stab wound and the wife behind bars, according to Town of Knightdale spokesman Jonas Silver.

Officers responded to WakeMed at 1:48 a.m. in reference to a stabbing victim who had walked into the hospital, Silver said. Police went to the emergency room to speak with the husband and gather details about the incident.

The investigation revealed that the victim’s spouse, Tania Bledsoe, 33, stabbed him with a knife inside their home in the 400-block of Pacific Heights Road following a domestic dispute, Silver said.

The victim was taken to surgery and the extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

Bledsoe was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

The stabbing is still under investigation.