RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The wife of a fallen Raleigh police officer killed in last week’s mass shooting has released a statement Saturday, the morning of his funeral.

Jasmin Torres, wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres, provided the following statement:

“Today, we say goodbye to my husband, Gabe. On behalf of my family, there aren’t enough “Thank You’s” in this world that I can say or write. Since the tragic loss of my husband, our family has received an outpouring of love and an incredible display of strength that has helped us get through this daily. My family and I ask for privacy as we continue to mourn our loss in the days to come. We are forever grateful for the support of the RPD family and the community. Jasmin Torres

The service was set to begin at 11 a.m. at Cross Assembly Church. Click here to watch live.