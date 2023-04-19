RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The widow of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres is responding to a new bill named after her husband that aims to expand death benefits to officers who die as they’re headed to work.

Torres was shot and killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood last October.

Jasmin Torres said she found out that she and her two-year-old daughter Layla wouldn’t be able to receive benefits under the current state law because Officer Torres was on his way to work when he died, so he’s not considered to have died in the line of duty.

“I received notices, you know, I’m losing benefits with the city. I was not going to be eligible for these. It was up in the air, no decision was made,” Jasmin Torres said.

This bill, sponsored by Representative Sarah Crawford, is receiving bipartisan support and Jasmin tells CBS 17 she’s thankful to see people wanting to create changes in Gabe’s honor.

“It has given me reassurance to know that there’s something more, that there’s good people in this world, despite the few bad people,” Torres said.

If the bill passes, it would be retroactive to January 1st of last year, which would allow the Torres family to receive those benefits.