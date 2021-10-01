Wig-wearing woman captured on surveillance video trying to cash stolen check, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who they said broke into cars and tried cashing a stolen check.

According to police, officers took a report of two vehicles that were broken into on Sept. 15 at Shelley Lake. One of those vehicles had a check inside that was stolen, officials said.

The next day, a woman wearing a blonde wig and driving an SUV was captured on surveillance video trying to cash a check stolen from the vehicle, according to police.

Surveillance photo of the suspect (Raleigh police)

Police ask that if you recognize the wig-wearing woman to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solves cases.