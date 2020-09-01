Wild 4-vehicle crash shuts down section of I-40 east in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Interstate 40 east near Lake Wheeler Road was closed Tuesday morning following a chain-reaction crash that occurred during Monday night’s heavy rains.

A tractor-trailer driving on I-40 east hydroplaned and flipped on its side Monday night. According to Raleigh police, while a wrecker operator was trying to get the tractor-trailer upright, the wrecker was hit by a Fed-Ex truck that then jack-knifed and hit a Wake County EMS vehicle.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 1:12 a.m. Tuesday.

No one was injured in any of the crashes, police said.

Police are currently rerouting traffic on I-40 east near Lake Wheeler Road to Gorman Street and then back onto Lake Wheeler Road.

The impacted section of I-40 remained closed as of 5:20 a.m.

