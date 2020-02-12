Wild video shows car hydroplane, spin out at high speed on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As heavy rains pounded Raleigh on Tuesday morning, one driver managed to catch a wild spin out and wreck on video on Interstate 40.

The rains had caused ponding in areas of I-40 by 6:50 a.m. Tuesday when one CBS 17 viewer was driving with his rear dash cam recording video.

Behind him, trouble was brewing as one car went over a large puddle. The rear-wheel drive Dodge Challenger hydroplaned and spun out across three lanes of I-40, the video showed.

The Dodge appeared to do a 360-degree turn at high speed during the wreck.

It collided with another car that was also traveling in the area of I-40 between Aviation Parkway (Exit 285) and I-540 (Exit 283B).

