Will Raleigh candidates request a run-off election? The answer has yet to be determined

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – None of the candidates who could request a run-off election in the Raleigh mayoral and city council races have determined what they’ll do, with just one week left until early voting would begin.

If a run-off election occurs, it would be held on Nov. 5, with early voting beginning next Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Charles Francis finished in second place to former City Council Member Mary-Ann Baldwin in the mayoral race. Under the law, he has the right to request a run-off election because Baldwin did not get over 50 percent of the vote.

“As of this hour, Mr. Francis is still considering his options for November’s election. A decision is still pending,” spokesman Conen Morgan told CBS17 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Incumbent council members Russ Stephenson and Kay Crowder also have the option to request run-off elections in their respective races. Stephenson said he’d make a decision by Thursday afternoon. Crowder did not respond to requests for comment.

Gary Sims, director of the Wake County Board of Elections, said as of Wednesday afternoon none of the candidates had told him whether they will request a run-off.

Under the law, he said candidates have until Oct. 17, but early voting begins the day before. Ballots need to be printed and arrangements need to be made to have polling sites ready, if they’re needed.

Francis requested a run-off two years ago, but he lost to current mayor Nancy McFarlane. She received 57.7 percent of the vote in that race. She decided not to run for re-election this year.

While Francis told his supporters Tuesday night to be ready for a run-off, he said he anticipated it would be another candidate in the position to request one.

Baldwin received 38 percent of the vote, while Francis received 31 percent.

Baldwin did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

