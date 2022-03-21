RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Housing prices in Wake County have reached record highs. With rising mortgage and interest rates, people are wondering if these changes will make everything worse or better.

Experts believe the mortgage and interest rate increases will help with inflation and the economy as a whole.

But if families are looking to buy or rent a house or an apartment, it may make things even more expensive.

“We’re looking, year over year, 10 percent from last year. Last year, we were up 20 percent year over year. Home values are rising really rapidly,” said Phil Jawny, a Wake County mortgage broker.

He said that housing prices across the country, and in Wake County, are at an all-time high.

“It’s mainly due to the high demand in housing and we have such low inventory available,” Jawny said.

So, is the anticipated mortgage and interest rate increase going to make things worse?

It all comes down to the math.

“[We have to look at] what is consumers’ average debt-to-income ratio for a mortgage payment,” Jawny said. “Despite the 28 percent increase, it’s only a $3 impact on their debt-to-income ratio.”

He said on average, wages have gone up, too, which limits the real impact these rising rates may have on people’s house hunting.

But it’s still an expensive endeavor.

“Due diligence fees in Wake County are up in the area of $100,000 in some cases, for a deposit on a real estate contract. Not everyone is getting the opportunity to get into the housing market,” Jawny said.

There will be pricey trickle-down effect.

“It’s a huge opportunity for investors to build apartment buildings or to purchase entire buildings of townhomes or apartments,” he added.

That means, investors know they have a captive audience, and are pushing rents and apartment prices up, too.

“We will see a nice increase of home values go up and rents will go up,” Jawny said. “There’s no reason to panic and make a bad decision. Once you get into something, you might not be able to get out of it.”