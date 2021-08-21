Wilson police officer charged with DWI near downtown Raleigh, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson police officer was charged with DWI in Raleigh early Saturday morning, officials said.

Marisela Cabello, 26, an officer with the Wilson Police Department was arrested by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol around 1:35 a.m., according to a Wilson news release and arrest records.

Marisela Cabell in a photo from Wilson police

Cabello, of Sims, was arrested near downtown Raleigh at the intersection of Peace Street and Capital Boulevard, arrest records indicate.

Cabello was off duty and driving her own car at the time of the arrest, the Wilson news release said.

She has been with Wilson police for a year and was currently assigned to the patrol division.

“Officer Cabello has been placed on administrative leave while the criminal and internal investigations are being conducted,” the news release said.